Hyderabad: Women celebrate Karwa Chauth

Hyderabad: A large number of women gathered from the neighbourhood to celebrate a newly-weds’ first Karwa Chauth in Orion Villas, Gachibowli, decked up in red and golden outfits. It is apparently a tradition to do a photo ceremony on a newly-weds’ first Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated largely by Hindu women coming from the northern and western parts of India. Most women observe a fast without consuming any food and water and the fast is mainly done to seek divine blessings for their husband’s long life and prosperity.

However, while the tradition initially involved just women fasting, praying for the long life of their husbands, now even the husbands fast for their wives. A newly-wed couple said, “My husband has been fasting because he believes both of us should be blessed with good health and long life. Also because he has grown up seeing his mother wait for hours together for the moon to come to break her fast, he feels fasting together will decrease the burden a bit.”

A 45-year-old woman put a completely different view forward. She said, “After a certain age, ensuring that one has to do a fast despite not being in a position to, is not possible. The way out is to distribute a hamper to a few women, consisting of some sweets and some gifts. That would make one be on the safer end.”