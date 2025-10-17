Hyderabad Woman Loses Rs.35.23 Lakh in Fake Accident, Impersonation Fraud

Hyderabad: A 61-year-old woman from Vengalraonagar in Hyderabad lost Rs.35.23 lakh in a fake accident and impersonation fraud through WhatsApp.

She received a WhatsApp call from a person claiming to be Dr. Steve Rodriguez, an urologist from a hospital in London. The caller informed her that her son had met with a serious accident at London airport and had suffered a severe head injury.

He further claimed that her son’s luggage was missing, and because of that, the hospital could not admit him officially without proof of identity. The fraudster told her that he had illegally admitted her son and needed money to begin treatment.

Believing his words, the victim transferred money several times between August 8 and September 18, 2025, amounting to a total of Rs.35.23 lakh through online transactions, for the treatment. When she later requested photo or video proof of her son’s condition, the fraudster refused to share any evidence and eventually deleted all the WhatsApp chat history.

Later, she realised that the entire incident was a fraudulent scam. In response to the incident, the police asked the people to beware of fake accidents and impersonation scams. Do not panic or transfer any money immediately upon receiving such calls or messages.

Verify the information by directly contacting your family members or through official embassy channels. Do not share personal or financial details with unknown persons on WhatsApp or other platforms.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or making payments through unverified sources. Report such frauds immediately on the 1930 helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in. In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.