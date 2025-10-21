Hyderabad: Woman, Granddaughter Drown in Peeram Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A woman and her granddaughter drowned at Peeram Cheruvu in Hyderabad when they went into the water body to wash clothes. The granddaughter's sister also accompanied them but she swam back to safty catching hold the branch of a tree inclined towards the water body.

The trio went to the lake for washing clothes. The grandmother and her two granddaughters went into the water and started to wash and rinse the clothes. Suddenly, the old woman lost grip of her feet and began drifting in the water. Seeing this, one of her granddaughters who was nearby tried to help her but she too began drifting.

Her sister tried to save the duo but it was too late. Further, she too began drifting in the water currents but fortunately, caught the branch of a tree and swam back to safety.

Narsingi police recovered the bodies and shifted them to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

Police registered a case and began investigation.