HYDERABAD: A married woman was gangraped by two men at Alwal on Saturday night. The woman, a resident of Jawaharnagar, took an autorickshaw from Yapral to go to Alwal. When she reached Alwal, two men, who are yet to be identified, forced her into a car, took her to a site where a building was under construction near Lakshmi Kala theatre and gangraped her and fled.



The victim took the help of a passerby who helped her reach Bolaram police station where a Zero FIR was registered. The case was transferred to Alwal police station for further investigation.