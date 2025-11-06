Hyderabad Woman Claims to Be IAS Officer in Kamareddy

Nizamabad: A woman created a commotion at the Kamareddy Collectorate by falsely claiming to be an IAS officer and presenting fake appointment orders stating she had been posted as the in-charge collector. Police later confirmed that she had done this to convince her family that she had secured a government job.

Kamareddy district collector Ashish Sangwan has been on leave since November 2, and the government had assigned the in-charge responsibilities to Nizamabad district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy.

The woman, identified as Israth Jahan, a resident of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad, arrived at the collectorate by car and tried to enter the collector’s chamber, showing forged documents claiming her appointment as in-charge collector.

The additional collector, suspicious of her claims, told her that the orders would be verified with the government and that any decision would be taken only after confirmation from higher authorities. After sitting in the chamber briefly, the woman left the premises.

Collectorate staff then alerted the police. Based on CCTV footage, she was detained near Toopran and questioned. Investigation revealed that she had been preparing for Group exams since 2020 and had forged the orders to convince her family that she had obtained a government job. Police registered a case of cheating and forgery against her and later released her.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Thursday, Kamareddy ASP Chaitanya said that a case had been registered against Israth Jahan. “The accused has been preparing for government jobs for the past few years and became involved in this cheating case,” the ASP said.