Hyderabad: Woman Banker Killed for Rejecting Suitor

Hyderabad: Miyapur police said on Friday that a 29-year-old woman banker was murdered on September 30, allegedly by a man whose romantic advances she had rejected. The accused, Mandala Manoj Kumar, was arrested from his home in Kondapur. Manoj Kumar knew the victim, Spandana, since 2017.



In 2022, Spandana married one Varanasi Vinay Kumar but separated from him following frequent quarrels and was staying with her mother. During this period, Manoj Kumar got in touch with her and proposed to her but she turned him down.

On September 30, Manoj Kumar reached Spandana's residence when she was sleeping, hit her on the head with a granite object and then stabbed her in the face.

The accused was familiar with the deceased’s family and so could easily enter her residence, police said. After the murder, the accused locked the door and fled the scene.

“We could identify the accused based on CDR (call detail record) data from the deceased’s phone and after verifying CCTV footage. We picked him from his residence in Kondapur, where he lives alone, and took him into custody for questioning on October 3. He confessed to the crime. However, he did not seem to be guilty or sorry,” said Miyapur inspector Durga Rama Linga Prasad.