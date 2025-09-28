Hyderabad Will Get a City That Foreigners Will Dream of Living In, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government would construct Bharat Future City as a world-class hub, which would dazzle people from global cities like New York, Tokyo and Singapore.

After laying the foundation stone for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district, Revanth Reddy said, “Give me 10 years and I will build this city in such a manner that even someone from New York would say they have been to Bharat Future City.”

“Don’t harbour doubts about the timelines for the Future City. I will visit the site three times a month and operate from here. I will meet foreign investors not at the Secretariat but at this FCDA building. I also urge my colleagues — the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT D. Sridhar Babu minister — to work from this place at least four times a month.”

He directed Bhatti and Sridhar Babu to allocate 10 acres of land for Singareni Collieries Company Limited to build a world-class head office in the Future City, within one year.

He said the proposed city will be a destination for investments and a world of opportunities. “Currently, there are 85 Fortune 500 companies in Hyderabad. The government aims to attract all the Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City in the next 10 years,” he said.

Seeking a 10-year tenure for the Congress government in Telangana, Revanth Reddy said the state must develop another futuristic city within Hyderabad. “For the last 78 years, we have spoken about other cities and their reputation. It is time we build our own Future City that will attract investors from New York, Tokyo and Singapore,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to fall prey to the opposition's “false propaganda” against the project. Referring to the allegations of political opponents that he owned land in the Future City area, the Chief Minister, “The Future City is for future generations and not for my family members.”

He also assured property owners in the Future City that their issues would be resolved amicably. “There is no need to walk into courts to seek justice. As the Chief Minister, I am ready to directly discuss any issue with farmers and provide immediate solutions,” he said, referring to concerns over land acquisition and compensation.

Recalling how Quli Qutub Shah had laid the foundations of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that while Hyderabad and Cyberabad grew in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, unlike its neighbours, does not have a port.

To overcome this, he said the Congress government has planned key infrastructure projects such as Greenfield Radial Road-1 — whose foundation the Chief Minister laid on Sunday — connecting to the Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road with Machilipatnam port.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre has also agreed to establish a bullet train from Future City to Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

In Future City, the Chief Minister said power lines will go underground, Skill University will be set up, and the Future City Development Building will be completed by December this year.

“The government is committed to making Bharat Future City a global landmark. We seek the cooperation of every citizen. Small problems will be solved collectively. Together, we will build a great city,” Revanth Reddy said.