Hyderabad Will Be Promoted As Hub For Medical Tourism: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that medical tourism will be included as one of the priority sectors in the "TelanganaRising 2047" document which is being under preparation by the State government.

Hyderabad has already become a centre of excellence in medical care and patients from different countries are visiting the city for medical treatment, the Chief Minister said that the TelanganaRising document will focus more on developing the historical city of Hyderabad as the hub of Medical and Health Tourism in the country.

Stating that the government is moving forward with plans to provide free medical care and quality education to the poor, Revanth Reddy said the government has already earmarked Rs.11,500 crore funds for the development of the medical sector and Rs.21,500 crore for education in the current financial year.

Noted doctor Nori Dattatreya has also been appointed as a cancer care consultant to the government. Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government hospitals should compete with private corporate hospitals and the doctors should serve in government hospitals for at least one month as a social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said that the State government was already providing free medical treatment to the poor up to Rs.10 lakh and there is a need to take more precautions to prevent health problems. For this, the government is planning to create a health profile card for women in self-help groups. The health profile cards will have a unique ID.

Appealing to AIG Hospital Chairman Dr. Nageshwar Reddy to join as partner with the government in the endeavour to strengthen the medical and health sectors, Revanth Reddy said that it is a pride that patients from 66 countries are coming for treatment at AIG Hospital. Dr Nageshwar Reddy has brought laurels to Hyderabad and Telangana and he deserved India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, the Chief Minister said he will pursue the Centre to recognise the noted doctor’s services and present the prestigious award to him.

The visit of Miss World contestants to the famous hospital displayed the advancement of medical care in Telangana worldwide. Listing out initiatives taken by the government to strengthen the medical care, the Chief Minister said that the family doctor system existed once and now specialist doctor services are in high demand.

The government hospitals are already under construction in different parts of the State and the works for the new Osmania hospital are under progress. A total of 7,000 additional beds will be available after the completion of all new hospital building works, he said.

Since Hyderabad has become a hub of IT and emerging healthcare services providers in the world, the Chief Minister said that the government is holding talks with the Central government to increase direct flight connectivity between Middle East countries and Hyderabad. More air connectivity will help Hyderabad to develop further.