Hyderabad: Wife, Lover Held for Husband’s Murder Bid

Hyderabad: A housewife and her boyfriend allegedly tried to murder her husband, who had recently returned to Hyderabad from Dubai. The incident occurred on Monday night in the Feelkhana locality under Asifnagar police limits.

It was reported that one Sheik Osama is working in Dubai and his family members are residing in Asifnagar police limits. However, the wife reportedly is in a relationship with another person Junaid Ghazi.

After learning about the alleged affair, Osama returned to the city. On Monday night, while he was alone, Junaid and his friends allegedly attacked him with knives, leaving him with stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Based on Osama's complaint, the Asifnagar police registered a case of attempted murder and detained the suspects for questioning. Police said further investigation is underway and action would be taken against those found guilty.

Cyber crooks impersonate collector

Nalgonda: Cyber fraudsters created a fake Facebook profile in the name of IAS officer Ila Tripathi and attempted to cheat people by sending deceptive messages through Messenger, claiming that a CRPF friend was selling old furniture at low prices.

The fraud came to light when a journalist received a friend request from the fake profile, which was subsequently accepted. Soon after, the impersonators began sending messages, posing as the IAS officer. One message read: “One of my friends, Santhosh Kumar from the CRPF camp, is selling his old furniture second hand due to transfer. All items are good and the price is very cheap. You can take it if you like.”

Suspecting foul play, the journalist declined the offer and refused to share his phone number. The cyber crooks then stopped messaging him. When contacted, the district collector’s office confirmed that the matter had just come to their notice and clarified that the fake profile had no connection to the collector. Officials said they would take necessary action after informing the collector.

Police nabbed diversion thefts gang

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police on Tuesday arrested three persons for involvement in attention diversion thefts and recovered stolen property worth Rs.25 lakh from their possession. The arrested were identified as Ganta Chinna, 40, of Dilsukhnagar, Pradhan Srikanth, 22, and Avula Gopi Rao, 20, both from Mallapur. A fourth suspect, identified as the receiver of the stolen goods, Jagir, is absconding.

According to the policeone Kola Raja Narsimha, reported that while he was crossing the Tadbund signal, he stopped to assist an unknown person lying near a two-wheeler. At that moment, another person distracted him by pretending to be injured and stole his mobile phone.

Following the complaint, the Bowenpally police registered a case and examined footage from over 250 CCTV cameras. The suspects were identified during the review and subsequently taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to multiple offences. Based on their statements, police recovered stolen property valued at approximately `25 lakh.

A 66-year-old man, S. Satyanarayana, died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Komati Basti in Balanagar, on Tuesday. According to Balanagar CI Narasimha Raju, Satyanarayana had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was unable to afford treatment. This is suspected to be the reason behind him taking the extreme step.

The family lodged a complaint with the Balanagar police, who registered a case and began investigations. The deceased's body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Biker Swerves to Avoid Kids, Skids, Dies

Hyderabad: A two-wheeler rider died when he swerved to avoid a group of children crossing the road and skidded on the road, near Chakripuri. Police said the rider, 27-year-old Naveen Reddy, was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal chest injuries when the bike skidded. He was reportedly taking a turn when the incident occurred.

According to sub-inspector, Naveen Reddy was travelling from Cherlapally towards Chakripura when the accident occurred.

Onlookers rushed to his rescue and called the police. Naveen Reddy was dead by the time they reached the spot. They shifted his body for post-mortem. He was a native of Mancherial, residing with his parents in Nagaram.

Woman Alleges Blackmail by Estranged Husband to Drop Maintenance Claim

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman approached Jawaharnagar police alleging blackmail by her estranged husband after she filed for maintenance. He allegedly gained access to her email credentials, downloaded their personal pictures and started threatening her to withdraw her claim or he would post the images online, the complainant said.

Police said the complainant had been living separately from her husband, a 36-year-old resident of Nirmal, since 2020. According to the police, in 2023, he filed a divorce petition which prompted her to file for the maintenance.

The husband reportedly circulated the morphed content to her brother and father. Additionally, the accused created fake chat messages containing vulgar and obscene language. She stated that his action appeared to be intetntional and force her to drop her claim for maintenance.”

2 Men Break into School, Flee with Rs. 4L Cash

Hyderabad: Two Nepalese nationals broke into a private school in Saroornagar and made away with Rs.4 lakh in cash from a locked safe. Saroornagar police arrested one of the accused, Karan Bahadur, while his associate is absconding.

As per the complaint filed by school secretary S. Yashwanth Reddy, the school was closed at around 4.30 pm. When the security staff resumed duty, they noticed the main office door lock was broken. The lock to the safe inside the office was also found damaged, and the cash missing.

Detective Inspector P. Yadagir said the official lodged a complaint with the police following which Karan Bahadur and traced and taken into custody. "During interrogation, he admitted to the break-in and claimed he was intoxicated while committing the offence. He revealed that he was accompanied by his associate who managed to flee with a portion of the cash.”

Police said the phone of the other accused was switched off. Karan was previously booked by the Chilkalguda police in a similar case. Police were also analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity.