Hyderabad: Wife, 9 Others Arrested For Husband's Kidnap And Ransom

Hyderabad: The City Police on Tuesday arrested a woman and nine of her accomplices for allegedly planning to kidnap her husband for ransom.

The woman, identified as M Madhavilath, and her husband Mantri Shyam were estranged and had been living separately for the last three years. The man had recently sold his ancestral property for Rs 20 crore, and his wife plotted to usurp the money and also grab his other properties.

She involved nine others in the conspiracy to kidnap him and get the ransom. They conducted a recce of his residence at DD Colony and kidnapped him on October 29th and took him to Vijayawada in different vehicles.

The kidnappers brought him to Hyderabad to withdraw money from a bank at Banjara Hills, and the victim somehow managed to give them the slip and escaped.

Based on the victim’s complaint, they traced the accused and arrested them, including his wife, DCP East Zone Balaswamy said.

Police said that Latha allegedly intended to seize her husband's properties by forcing him to sign documents and also planned to eliminate him. However, the man escaped from their clutches.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita at the Amberpet Police Station, and the police are further looking into the matter.