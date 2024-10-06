Hyderabad Welcomes 'Ride for Peace' Cyclists on 3,600-Km Journey

Hyderabad: The Ahmadiyya Muslim community organised an event to welcome six cyclists, who are on a 3,600-km tour from Kerala to Punjab as part of the "Ride for Peace" initiative to promote the message of global peace and environmental preservation. The riders have covered over 2,300 km so far. Prominent guests, including Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad Santhana Selvan, national shooting medallist Vignan Tej, and representatives from peace NGOs, attended the event.

The cyclists' efforts are inspired by the vision of Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, a statement said.

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has invited online applications for admission to its four-year BSc (Nursing) degree course for 2024-25, for candidates who have qualified in the Eapcet-2024. The admission process will be conducted under the competent authority quota across government and private nursing colleges.

Candidates are required to upload their certificates from 9 am on October 6 until 6 pm on October 14 on https://tsparamed.tsche.in. The provisional final merit position for the applicants will be prepared based on the eligibility criteria after verification of the uploaded original certificates.

