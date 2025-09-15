Hyderabad Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Likely

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad and surrounding areas on September 15 and 16, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph. Mist or hazy conditions are expected during morning and night hours, with surface winds likely from the west and southwest at speeds of 4–6 kmph.

The weather office warned of water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at several locations, wet and slippery roads, and possible disruptions to electricity and water supply due to drainage clogging.

Authorities have been advised to restrict movement in vulnerable areas, clear waterlogging swiftly, regulate traffic, and issue necessary warnings.

Observed weather on Sunday showed a maximum temperature of 31.0°C, minimum of 22.1°C, relative humidity of 87%, and rainfall of 14.8 mm.

For September 16, IMD expects cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, gusty winds, and slippery road conditions.