Incessant Rain Forecast For Telangana

Hyderabad: The city is experiencing continuous rainfall, with showers set to persist for the next four hours. The North and East regions of Telangana are also under a rain spell, with no respite expected for the next 18 hours. Authorities urge residents to stay alert as the rain continues unabated.



Central Telangana is also experiencing non-stop rain, with forecasts indicating that this will continue. According to the forecast by Telangana Weatherman, as the weather system moves from Central Telangana, the current drizzles in Hyderabad are expected to intensify into light to moderate showers. However, heavy rains are not anticipated; instead, steady rainfall is expected to continue.



East Telangana is likewise experiencing continuous rain, and this pattern is expected to persist for several more hours. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious and prepared for prolonged rainfall.