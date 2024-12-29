Hyderabad Water Supply Hits 1.3 Crore People, Plans for Future Growth

Hyderabad:Water supply was expanded to new areas, including the Outer Ring Road, gated communities, villages and other places, the HMWS&SB stated in its year-end summation of its activities.

In a statement, the board said it now serves around 1.3 crore people, supplying drinking water and treating the sewage.

A key project approved this year was Phase-2 of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project to bring more water to the city, improving important reservoirs like Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. The water supply will increase to 867 million gallons per day (MGD) by 2030 and 1,114 MGD by 2050.

Hyderabad produces around 1,950 million liters of sewage daily. The board said it was treating 772 million litres of waste through 25 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and is building more plants to treat a total of 1,106 million litres by 2036.

The HMWS&SB’s one-time settlement scheme helped 1.17 lakh people to clear `102 crore in dues, with `35 crore waived for farmers.

Additionally, the Gandipet canal, which has had leakage problems for years, was being repaired to avoid water supply issues in areas like Gandipet, Kokapet, and Manikonda.

When the groundwater levels were low during the summer, the water board dispatched over 16 lakh tankers. The Water Board is also working to save water and has warned 40,000 people who were using water irresponsibly, with penalties for non-compliance.