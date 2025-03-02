Hyderabad: Water Board to Deliver Water Within 12 Hours of Booking in Summer

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB supplies 550 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the city, even during the summer. Additional water requirements are met through tankers.

Towards this, the board has decided to reduce the delivery time of water tankers and do so within six to 12 hours of booking. It used to take between 24 hours to 72 hours in earlier summers.

The number of water tankers trips per day in this year have increased from around 4,000 in January to 7,000 in March.

“We now intend to make 9,000 trips during the peak summer,” HMWS&SB managing director K. Ashok Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

After inspecting the Madhapur filling station on Sunday, he said that there were six filling points and 80 tankers are doing 600 trips every day.

“As of now, about 80 per cent of bookings are being delivered within six to 12 hours. We can deliver even more if the demand increases to 1,200 trips per day at this station,” Reddy said.

According to the board’s data, even during summer the piped drinking water that is supplied is 550 MGD. The extra demand is met through tankers and there won’t be any delay in summer, unless there is a power outage, officials said.

“For instance, the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGNPDCL) is carrying out maintenance work in the Masjid Banda section following which the power supply to the filling station was disrupted on Sunday. As a result, water supply through tankers was drastically reduced in this area. Water is being supplied through a single filling station, which is gravity driven,” said the official.