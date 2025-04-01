Hyderabad: Water Board Restores Supply in 5 Hours After Pump Failure

Hyderabad: The disruption in water supply in some parts of the city on Monday morning due to a short-circuit was rectified within five hours, said officials at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). An issue with the electrical cable at the Aliabad reservoir let to a short-circuit at around 5.30 am that halted 100 HP pumps.

HMWS&SB MD Ashok Reddy ordered officials to fix the issue urgently, considering the ongoing Ramzan celebrations. The team restored the supply by 11 am.

The affected areas included Misrigunj section localities such as Shakkar Gunj, Rooplal Bazaar, Faridiya Masjid, Shalibanda Main Road, Lal Darwaza Mod, Gazi Banda, Hamalwadi, and Kazipura, covering nearly 650 water connections.