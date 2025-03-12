Hyderabad Water Board Repairs Pipeline, Supply

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB said it had completed repairs on a 1,500-mm diameter pipeline near Mughal Restaurant on Old Bombay Highway and restored water supply early on Tuesday morning. The repair work, which took longer due to the large size and old infrastructure.

To minimise the inconvenience caused by the shutdown, water tankers were deployed to supply affected areas. Board MD Ashok Reddy visited the Hydernagar reservoir to inspect the situation. He praised the efforts of the technical team for completing the work efficiently with the necessary equipment and materials.

During his visit, Ashok Reddy also inspected the quality assurance wing (QAT) lab to review the water testing process. He stressed the importance of using advanced technology to simplify testing procedures and directed officials to prepare plans for upgrading the facility.

He visited the tanker filling station and reviewed the pending tanker requests. Officials informed him that 265 tanker trips were yet to be completed due to the disruption. He instructed that all pending requests should be cleared within 12 hours, suggesting that additional staff be deployed in two shifts if necessary. To prevent water wastage, he directed officials to ensure that excess water from filling stations is redirected to soak pits.