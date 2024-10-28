Hyderabad Water Board Files Complaint After Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply

Hyderabad: The Water Board has filed a complaint with the Narsingi police against a person who allegedly damaged a drinking water pipeline. Nasir, a resident of Gandipet, reportedly destroyed a 500 mm diameter pipeline constructed under the ORR Phase-2 scheme while installing a sewage pipeline to his home.

The damage caused a leak, disrupting the water supply to approximately 800 houses, 20 villas and several users.

The Water Board has faced losses due to this incident. In response to the damage, Water Board officials filed a complaint with the Narsingi police, for taking action against Nasir. Authorities are investigating the matter to prevent similar incidents in the future.