Hyderabad: Waqf Activists Seek Compensation Money

Telangana
9 Feb 2026 10:21 PM IST

Activists Mohammed Habeebuddin and Nayeemullah Shareef said 7,400 sq. yds across 135 Waqf properties were affected by the Metro project, with the acquired land valued at ₹48 crore


In a representation to minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azaruddin, they pointed out that 584.4 sq. yds of notified land at Khairatabad and about 1,900 sq. yds at Begumpet have remained unused for years.
Hyderabad: Waqf activists have urged the government to utilise the ₹48 crore compensation received for Waqf properties acquired in the Old City Metro project to develop existing Waqf lands in Khairatabad and Begumpet.
Activists Mohammed Habeebuddin and Nayeemullah Shareef said 7,400 sq. yds across 135 Waqf properties were affected by the Metro project, with the acquired land valued at ₹48 crore. In a representation to minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azaruddin, they pointed out that 584.4 sq. yds of notified land at Khairatabad and about 1,900 sq. yds at Begumpet have remained unused for years.
“Both the Waqf lands have long been targeted by land grabbers, with repeated attempts at encroachment. Therefore, the compensation from the Old City properties should be channelled into developing these valuable lands and constructing commercial complexes that can generate revenue for the Waqf Board,” the activists said.
