Hyderabad: Wall Collapse Kills Construction Worker, Injures 4 Others

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old labourer died, and four others were injured, one of them being critical, after a 10.5-feet wall collapsed at an under-construction site at Vattinagulapally in Gachibowli, on Sunday. A police official suspected rain to be one of the causes for the wall collapse, while another said it could be because of the digging near the structure.

According to Gachibowli Inspector Mohd Habeebullah Khan, the deceased has been identified as Shekar Mandal, a native of Adilabad.

The incident occurred between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, when the workers working for the construction of a convention hall were digging the drainage drench. The 10.5-feet wall collapsed and fell just 10 metres away from them, leading to all of the sustaining severe injuries. There were a total of eight workers working at the site when the incident occurred. Of them, five were involved in digging the drainage drench.

The rest of the workers rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

Police said Shekar succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to the hospital. While three workers who are undergoing treatment have been shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli, the one critical has been shifted to a hospital in Nallagandla. The hospital officials informed Gachibowli police about the incident.

“Rain may have caused this wall to collapse,” inspector Gachibowli said.

The injured have been identified as Kundan, 22, a native of Bihar, Gunja Narsimha, 21, cable worker from Suryapet district, Uday Maheshwar, 25, cable worker from Suryapet, and Ravi Paswan, labourer from Bihar, who is currently critical.

“Shekar suffered a rupture on his head and most of his injuries were internal. Among the injured, one of them suffered a left elbow fracture, one an ankle injury, and the other, a simple injury on the right leg,” sub-inspector Shiva Reddy said. Ravi Paswan had gone unconscious and there were no noticeable external injuries. He is currently on the ventilator.

None of the workers were wearing any safety gears. Shekar’s father, Nikunj Mandal, who works in the city was informed about his death, and reached the police station. Shekar was married a year ago and had started working for the construction site 10 days back.

Another worker from Bihar is currently at the police station and the police are in the process of taking his complaint. The contractor is also being investigated.