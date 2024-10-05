 Top
Hyderabad wakes up to relentless drizzles, more in stores

5 Oct 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Hyderabad wakes up to relentless drizzles, more in stores
File Photo.

Hyderabad: Parts of city on Saturday woke up to relentless drizzles that caused trouble to office-enroute commuters.

With over-night showers that continued till the morning, water-logging and slow traffic movements were witnessed in some routes.
According to T. Balaji, an independent weather predictor, popularly known as 'Telangana Weatherman,' said that the city witnessed 5-10mm scattered rains in North Hyderabad in the morning, adding the rains will continue till 11 am and reduce thereafter.
He also cautioned residents about more scattered intense spells during afternoon and late evening.

