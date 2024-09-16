Hyderabad: Vehicles All Set for the Final Immersion

Hyderabad: For the final day of Ganesh immersion on Tuesday, which is the 45th edition conducted under the aegis of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), all the transportation arrangements have been made for what is being claimed to be the largest collective immersion of idols in the world.

The state transport department and BGUS jointly set up help desks in 13 centres across the GHMC region. On Monday, there was a last-minute rush for booking the vehicles, though many pandal organisers had immersed the idols before the eleventh day to avoid congestion. The cumulative length of the different processions heading to Hussainsagar and 33 other lakes was put at 358 km.

The state transport department and BGUS, which booked a total of 591 vehicles on Monday, arranged the vehicles as follows: Central Zone 47, Nagole and Uppal 80, east zone 61, north zone 17, west zone and Rangareddy 93, south zone 88, Kompally 25, Patancheru 107, Autonagar 35, Karmanghat 19 and Kothur 19.

M. Purushotham Reddy, RTO Hyderabad, told Deccan Chronicle, “As per the requirement from the BGUS, all the vehicles are arranged, and the vehicles which are arranged have total fitness. The RTA provides food for the vehicle drivers who were here at the centres.”

Anil Kumar from Ekadanta Friends from Ramanthapur said, "For the past 12 years we have been installing Ganesh idols. For six years we have been booking the vehicles with the help of RTA and the samithi. This is a more secure and hassle-free way.”

Organisers of the Shri Rudur Samiti pandal at Begum Bazaar, said, “For the vehicle, we are paying Rs 3,500, we planned to start at 2 pm, and by the time we complete the immersion will be at 1 am.”