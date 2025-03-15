Hyderabad: Unkempt Saroornagar Lake Poses Major Health Hazard

Hyderabda:Saroornagar lake (aka Mini Tank Bund) is turning from bad to worse. The lake water is heavily contaminated with garbage, hyacinth plants, algae and silt accumulation due to sewage water mixing into the lake. It neither has a proper walking track nor grills to serve as barricades.

“The sewage is getting mixed in the lake. The previous government had established a STP (sewage treatment plant) but it is now rendered non-functional,” deplored Ch. Ram Reddy, a resident and a social activist.



“Even more dangerous are the chemical pollutants that are being released into the lake at night,” he added.



Another resident, Ch. Madhu Sudhan, expressed concern over its impact on the life of those residing in the neighbourhood.



“Immediately after opening doors and windows the residents get nauseated with the foul smell. Mosquito menace is severe in the evenings. Garbage is being dumped into the lake indiscriminately. I am sure that half of the problems can be solved if the authorities come up with fencing of adequate height around the lake,” he added.



Locals pointed out that a bane has been the fact that the lake falls in several administrative zones, which is leading to official negligence. The worst affected areas include Sairamnagar colony, Shankeswar bazar, Greenpark colony, P&T colony, Gaddiannaram and Saroornagar.



According to Gaddiannaram corporator Prem Maheshwar Reddy, “Older generations recall that the lake once spanned over 150 acres. The main issue is regarding water pollution. The underground drainage water is getting mixed with the lake water. This problem has been worsening in the last 15 years. A small STP is not working. We requested the government to set up proper drainage lines as nearly 10 colonies are bearing the brunt.”



Meanwhile, the northern tanks division officer Satish said, “Sewage diversion work will begin alongside box-drain construction. The sewage inlets will be directed into the course, and only storm water will flow into the lake. An amount of `5.5 crore has been sanctioned for the lake’s beautification, which include grills, stone pitching and a walking track.”



A GHMC entomology official said, “To contain the mosquito menace, anti-larval measures like spraying MLO oil spray is being done once a week once and hyacinth is being removed from the edges of the lake by our department regularly.”