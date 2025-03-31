Hyderabad University denies TGIIC’s claims on land demarcation

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad here on Monday clarified that no survey was conducted in July 2024 by the revenue authorities in the campus to demarcate 400 acres of land resumed by the State government in 2006 from IMG Academies Bharata Private Limited.

The only action taken thus far has been a preliminary inspection of the land’s topography. The university also denied the statement of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) recently that it has agreed for such demarcation of the land.

In fact, no demarcation of land has been done nor the university has been informed. The university, an institution of eminence in its golden jubilee year has been requesting the State Government for alienation of its land, said Dr. Devesh Nigam, Registrar,

The university will forward the representations of the stakeholders to the State government to reconsider the points raised and request it to conserve the environment and biodiversity in the area.

In this context, it is important to note that any transfer of land allocated to the university can occur with the formal concurrence of the University’s Executive Council as per Clause (ix) of Statute 13, which comprises six nominees appointed by the President of India, in the capacity of Visitor of the University.

The university administration strongly urged all stakeholders to exercise caution and refrain from disseminating or endorsing unverified information. The unchecked spread of such misinformation, without proper consultation with university authorities, has unfortunately become a recurring issue.