Hyderabad Unites For Yoga Day

Hyderabad:From hospitals and government offices to armed forces and spiritual centres, Hyderabad’s institutions came together to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga, embracing it as a tool for wellness, mindfulness and sustainable living. This year’s global theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reflected in the city's wide participation and reinforced yoga’s growing relevance.

At Gachibowli Stadium, over 5,000 students, officials and citizens joined a mass yoga session organised by the ministry of AYUSH and the health department. Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha emphasised yoga as India’s timeless gift to the world and a holistic remedy to rising health issues like hypertension, diabetes, cancer and stress. He said the government is recruiting over 800 yoga instructors and has launched daily yoga classes in health sub-centres. A postgraduate course in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences is also being introduced.



A brief moment of chaos occurred when students exiting through Gate 2 during the refreshment distribution were caught in a near-stampede situation. A student from Gandhi Nursing College suffered minor injuries and was treated on-site before being shifted to Gandhi Hospital. “She is stable. We stayed till noon to ensure students returned safely,” said Dr P. Srikanth Babu, principal in-charge of AYUSH.



At Kanha Wellness Centre, the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities hosted a session with over 3,400 participants from 19 states—setting a national record for the largest gathering of persons with disabilities performing yoga, recognised by the Asian and Indian Book of Records. The event included cultural shows, an exhibition, a job fair and a gaming zone for participants.



NIMS AYUSH department held its session under the guidance of AYUSH commissioner Dr Perugu Srikanth Babu, while AIIMS Bibinagar observed a week-long celebration with multiple Common Yoga Protocol sessions. The final day featured an open-for-all session and a Harit Yoga–Plantation Drive. Chief guest Kiran Gopal Vaska, joint secretary and mission director (ABDM), highlighted yoga’s role in sustainable living and community wellness.



Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital’s Addlife wing hosted a special yoga session for patients, caregivers and staff, led by trained instructors. Hospital leadership described yoga as a pathway to healing and mental clarity. The armed forces participated with discipline and focus. At the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, over 120 personnel and their families followed the Common Yoga Protocol, while more than 600 joined a similar session at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.



South Central Railway observed the day at its Secunderabad Sports Complex with participation from officials, RPF personnel and Scouts & Guides. Yoga expert Murari Mohan led the session. GM Arun Kumar Jain spoke of yoga’s value in achieving inner peace. Cyberabad police conducted a session at the CAR Headquarters, with around 350 officers participating. Joint Commissioner Dr Gajarao Bhupal attended, and the Art of Living Foundation led the event, emphasising mental and physical wellness for law enforcement.



At the Statue of Equality in Shamshabad, the ministry of tourism organised a large event in collaboration with Jeeyar Integrated Vedic Academy, JIMS Homeopathic Medical College and others. Over 750 people took part in integrated yoga sessions, along with a livestream of the Prime Minister’s address and messages from spiritual and sports figures.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) celebrated the Yoga Day across campuses. At its Training Institute, 82 staff attended a flagship Yoga Sangam session following a week-long boot camp. At its Bandlaguda-Nagole campus, over 150 joined guided sessions. GSI also extended yoga outreach to geo-heritage sites and field camps.



In Tellapur, over 200 residents, including women and children, participated in yoga sessions organised by the Tellapur Neighbourhood Association and the municipality. Sri Guru Viswa Spoorthi Trust volunteers led the practices. The ABVP city unit held a spirited session in Vidyanagar with students and members actively participating. Students for Seva (SFS) national co-convener Kiruthika, the chief guest, highlighted yoga’s importance for physical and mental well-being.