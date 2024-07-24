Hyderabad: Unidentified woman’s body found floating in lake at Uppal

According to Uppal CI Election Reddy, the police were informed of the body around 6 pm when some locals found it floating in the pond.

"Since no injuries were noticed, we suspect the woman has died of drowning," the CI said.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and is currently being investigated, the CI said.

Five ganja peddlers arrested in Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: Working on a tip-off, a state excise task force team, along with personnel from the excise station at Dhoolpet, arrested five persons at Dhoolpet and seized 2.660 kg ganja and five mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Neelesh Singh (37) and Vishal Singh (33) both from Machlipura; Santosh Singh (26) from Balaramgully; Haddi Goru supplier from Yateemkhana and Neetubai.

A case was registered under sections 105 and 185 of BNSS and certain sections of the NDPS Act.



