Hyderabad: Two unions to offer free commute to drunks tonight

Hyderabad:Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers' Association (TGFWDA) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) claimed that they would offer free commuting on December 31 night to those who are intoxicated.

Claiming that 500 cars and 250 bikes will be in place in the three police commissionerates- the TGFWDA in a statement here on Monday urged people to contact 9177624678’ to avail of the free commute.

“Our drivers will be deployed at 15 locations in different parts of the city,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president. (TGFWDA).