Hyderabad: Two sisters arrested for threatening, extorting commuters

Hyderabad: The Lalaguda police arrested two sisters, Bhagya and Vennala, who were wanted since November 9 for threatening and extorting commuters. Police said they used to ask motorists for a lift at isolated places. They would then threaten the motorists with registering cases of molestation, and extort money from them. One of the victims, who was relieved of `35,000 by the duo, spotted them and called the police who arrested them.

Two arrested, over 4 kg ganja seized at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: The railway police arrested Sraban Nayak and Tafan Bishove of Odisha and seized 4.858 kg dry ganja that the duo was allegedly smuggling, at the Secunderabad railway station. The accused supplier, Manos, is absconding. The duo was taking the contraband from Odisha to Mumbai. They had stowed the ganja under their berth.

30 grams cocaine, 6 grams MDMA seized from apartment in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The west zone task force raided an apartment at Banjara Hills and seized 30 grams cocaine and 6 grams MDMA from a suspected peddler on Tuesday night. The suspect was reportedly was preparing for a New Year’s eve party and waiting for his friend. Police seven cybercrime suspectsdeclined to identify the suspect, pending investigations.

TGCSB arrests seven cybercrime suspects

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybercrime Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested seven cybercrime suspects from Rajasthan, for acting as agents and providing ‘mule accounts’ to scamsters.

TGCSB seized nine mobile phones, one laptop, a jeep and a cash of `97,000 was from the suspect. This was a follow-up of the first ever interstate operation conducted by TGCSB in Rajasthan in month wherein 27 cybercrime suspects were arrested, said TGCSB director Shikha Geol.

They were involved in 189 cases in Telangana in which `9 crore was lost and in 2,223 cases across India, DGP Goel said.

Following that operation, TGCSB has identified the agents who opened of the mule accounts and who were found absconding at the time of operation in September.

They were arrested by two teams that were deputed to Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Some of these arrested persons were involved in withdrawal of amounts.

The accused were brought to Telangana on transit warrants and produced in court.

Two arrested, 30 stolen two-wheelers recovered

Hyderabad: The Chaitanyapuri police arrested two persons for theft and seized 30 stolen two-wheelers worth `4.6 lakh from their possession, Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudhir Babu said. They were apprehended while trying to dispose of a stolen bike.

The duo was identified as Mohammed Shaik, a technician, and Mohammed Imran, autorickshaw driver, both from Golconda. Their associate Imran is at large. Shaik was previously arrested for vehicle theft by the Cyberabad police in May 2023.

20-year-old sentenced to 20 years RI for rape of minor

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy district fast track special judge convicted and sentenced Varikuppala Mahesh, 20, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for rape of a minor girl.

Mahesh, a resident of Champapet, Saroornagar, was arrested in 2018 for raping a minor. The imposed a fine of `25,000 on the accused and awarded the victim a compensation `5 lakh.

Man kills wife after she refused to serve relatives

Hyderabad: A man, identified as B. Srikar Reddy, murdered his wife Revati after she refused to serve his relatives in Pratap Singaram village on Monday night, Medipally police said on Tuesday.



Police said Srikar Reddy had tried to stab his wife but his friend had stopped him. Srikar Reddy later at night killed Revati with a boulder, Medipally inspector A. Narsing Rao said. The couple was married in 2017 and has a son and a daughter.

Srikar Reddy and Revati had restricted each other’s relatives from visiting their house, and this was a subject matter of frequent quarrels. Srikar Reddy, a private bus travels owner, has reportedly by taken into custody.