Hyderabad: Two Minors Raped after Escaping Rehab Centre

Hyderabad: Saidabad police arrested two individuals for allegedly raping two minors in Jangaon, who had escaped a rehabilitation centre under Saidabad police limits on Friday night. The arrested were identified as Nagaraju and Sai Deep.

According to reports, the two girls were aged 14 and 15. While one of them is from Jangaon, the other one is from Hyderabad. They had escaped the centre and reached Jangaon by bus.

At the bus stop, Nagaraju, who was a friend of one of the girls, picked them up, promising them shelter. The same night, Nagaraju called up another friend, Sai Deep.

While Nagaraju raped the girl he knew, Sai Deep found the other one alone and lured her with eatables. He then took her to a bakery, where he and the bakery owner, Raju, raped her. The two minors were dropped off at the bus stand the next morning.

The rehabilitation centre officials had filed a police complaint. They also found the girls at the bus stand. The victims’ statements were taken at the nearby Bharosa centre.

The girls said they ran away as they did not like the rehabilitation centre. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Pocso Act. Further investigation is underway.