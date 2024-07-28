Hyderabad: Two held for setting afire 7 bikes at Abdullapur Mettu
Hyderabad: Two accused were arrested for setting fire to 7 bikes in Abdullapur mettu, JNNURM colony in Rangareddy district.
Unidentified miscreants set fire to seven bikes parked in front of a house at night. On information, the police reached the spot and registered a case.
Abdullahpur Mettu police have arrested Mogila Mahendra and Ejamedala Sivakumar from the same colony, suspecting them in the bike burning incident and are interrogating them.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
