Hyderabad: Two held for setting afire 7 bikes at Abdullapur Mettu

Hyderabad: Two accused were arrested for setting fire to 7 bikes in Abdullapur mettu, JNNURM colony in Rangareddy district.

Unidentified miscreants set fire to seven bikes parked in front of a house at night. On information, the police reached the spot and registered a case.

Abdullahpur Mettu police have arrested Mogila Mahendra and Ejamedala Sivakumar from the same colony, suspecting them in the bike burning incident and are interrogating them.