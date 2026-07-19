Hyderabad: Two Booked for Riding in Modified Open-Top Car

Hyderabad: A man and a woman have been booked after a video showing a woman sitting on the rooftop of a moving, illegally modified car on the RGIA Airport Road went viral on social media.

According to Hyderabad Traffic Police, the incident came to light after a video uploaded on X on July 14 showed a car with an unauthorized open-top modification being driven towards Shamshabad. The vehicle, bearing registration number TG 08 AG 92XX, was driven by G. Sai Tharun, while V. Lakshmi Priyanka (30), an IT employee from Prakasam district, was seen sitting on the roof of the moving car.

Police said the car had been illegally modified by removing or opening its roof without authorization. Officials noted that such modifications and reckless acts pose a serious threat to the safety of the occupants as well as other road users.

Based on a complaint lodged by the RGIA Traffic Police Station, a case has been registered at the RGI Airport Police Station under Crime No. 653/2026 against G. Sai Tharun and V. Lakshmi Priyanka under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Traffic Police urged motorists to follow traffic rules and warned that unauthorized vehicle modifications and negligent driving would invite strict legal action.