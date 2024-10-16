Hyderabad: Trusted manager of jewellery showroom turns thief

HYDERABAD: Allegations and counter allegations continued between the management of Sri Krishna Jewellers and their missing manager's wife. For more than a fortnight, both the parties have been accusing each other of wrongdoing on the other's part.

Shruthi Shah, wife of the missing manager at Sri Krishna Jewellers, alleged that the management was not only harassing her husband but even her. Shruthi is pregnant and is scheduled to deliver her baby in the next couple of months. The management of Sri Krishna had abducted my husband and kept him as a fugitive in their hideout, she said.

Meanwhile, the management of the jewellery store alleged that their manager Sakethu Shah, along with his wife, and three other employees had conspired robbery and stole ornaments worth Rs 8 crore. They lamented that their manager, in whom they had trusted for the last six years, had disappointingly shocked them by resorting to the theft,

Police said that their investigation was underway and that they are yet to trace the whereabouts of the four employees, including Sakethu Shah.

Sakethu and three other employees allegedly planned and robbed jewellery worth Rs 8 crore. While three of the employees at the store went missing on September 26, Sakethu disappeared on September 30.

Since then, several suspicious remarks were made about Sakethu. Police suspect that he has an affair with another woman and hence, ran away from the house, along with the valuables.

Sakethu shot a video on his wife's phone stating that he was abandoning his wife unable to face the harassment from his employer at the jewellery store.

This led to Shruthi levelling allegations against the management of her husband's workplace.

The case had been transferred from the Banjara Hills police station to the CCS.