Hyderabad: Trusted Helps Flee With Cash, Gold, Diamonds

Hyderabad: Two recently hired Nepali domestic helps allegedly drugged house staff with spiked cool drinks and fled with gold, diamonds, and ₹20 lakh cash from their employer’s residence at Jubilee Hills, police said on Friday. Task force teams have been dispatched to Gorakhpur, Rupaidiha, and Pune, with investigators suspecting the duo may attempt to reach the Nepal border by bus.

According to a police official, complainant Rajendra Singh, a businessman, had hired the two domestic helps from an agency 15 days ago, in addition to two existing staff members. “The new duo noticed the owners placing gold in a certain place and conspired to commit robbery,” the official said.

On Thursday, when the employer and his family went to attend a birthday party, the accused offered spiked cool drinks to the domestic helps under the pretext of celebrating a birthday. By the time the owners returned, they found the staff unconscious and wardrobes broken open, with gold and diamond valuables missing.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case and formed special teams, including task force personnel, to track the accused. The agent who hired them reportedly provided their details. Meanwhile, samples of the spiked cool drinks collected from the crime spot have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Police teams have alerted airports with the accused’s photographs and case details. “We suspect they might travel by bus and head towards the Nepal border. The SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) will be informed to tighten checks and identify the accused if they attempt to cross,” an official said. The police are determined to apprehend the duo within Indian borders and flew to Lucknow on Friday.

Teams further coordinate with the SSB to identify the accused before they enter Nepal. If they have already crossed over, police are prepared to pursue them into Nepal, reportedly towards Dhaulagiri. Officials noted that in a similar robbery case under Kachiguda police station, teams had earlier tracked suspects to Dhaulagiri, and it is suspected that the accused in this case may also belong to the same region.