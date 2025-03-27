 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Trilight hosts art show, vintage car showcse to support child heart care

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 March 2025 11:07 AM IST

Proceeds from the art exhibition were donated to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Trilight hosts art show, vintage car showcse to support child heart care
x
Hyderabad: Trilight hosts art show, vintage car showcse to support child heart care (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Trilight, a luxury high-rise residential tower in Kokapet, hosted ‘Art for Heart’ here on Wednesday, featuring a charity art show and a vintage car showcase, to support child heart care.

Proceeds from the art exhibition were donated to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research in Siddipet, specifically to benefit its operation theatre, a statement from The Trilight said.
This initiative would provide critical medical support to children in need, ensuring their access to life-saving cardiac treatments, it said.
With a collection of artwork and classic automobiles on display, the event attracted art enthusiasts, automobile collectors, and philanthropists.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad vintage cars 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X