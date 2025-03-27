Hyderabad: Trilight hosts art show, vintage car showcse to support child heart care

Hyderabad: The Trilight, a luxury high-rise residential tower in Kokapet, hosted ‘Art for Heart’ here on Wednesday, featuring a charity art show and a vintage car showcase, to support child heart care.

Proceeds from the art exhibition were donated to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research in Siddipet, specifically to benefit its operation theatre, a statement from The Trilight said.

This initiative would provide critical medical support to children in need, ensuring their access to life-saving cardiac treatments, it said.

With a collection of artwork and classic automobiles on display, the event attracted art enthusiasts, automobile collectors, and philanthropists.