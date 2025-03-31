 Top
Hyderabad Trains to Bengal Diverted After Odisha Derailment

Telangana
PTI
31 March 2025 9:10 AM IST

Secunderabad-Howrah, Shalimar-Hyderabad among affected routes

Trains from Hyderabad to West Bengal, including Secunderabad-Howrah and Shalimar-Hyderabad, were diverted after the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derailment in Odisha.

Hyderabad: Trains to West Bengal from the city were diverted diverted due to the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express train in Odisha on Sunday. The affected trains were operating from Secunderabad to Howrah and to Silchar as well as the Shalimar- Hyderabad and Santragachi-Secunderabad trains.

The trains were diverted through Barang, Naraj Marthapur and Kapilas. SCR set up a help desk at Vijayawada, on 0866-2575167 for assistance.


