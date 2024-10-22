Hyderabad: Training Held for Prison Staff on New Laws

Hyderabad: It is important for prison personnel to develop an understanding of the criminal laws introduced last year, and equip themselves with the necessary skills to efficiently manage the state’s prisons and correctional institutions, said Dr Soumya Mishra, director general of prisons and correctional services.

She was speaking at the inaugural of a three-day training programme, conducted by the prisons department in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi. The event was attended by prison staff from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Faculty members from the judiciary department and Osmania University also participated

Youth gets 10-yrs RI in Pocso case

The Fast Track Court Special Judge for Pocso cases at LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old mason, Mandey Anil, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the rape of a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict. The court granted the victim a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

After the judgment, the police escorted Anil to prison. Anil, a resident of Sri Srinivasapuram Colony, Vanasthalipuram, and a native of the Prakasam district, was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in 2019 after the victim's parents lodged a complaint against him.