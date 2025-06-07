Hyderabad: Tragedy Strikes Family in Janwada as Woman Found Hanging

Hyderabad: Tragedy clouded a family on Saturday when they found their mother hanging at their home in Janwada village of Rangareddy district.

The incident came to light when her two children found her and alerted neighbours, who then informed the police.

While the exact reason behind her death remains uncertain, neighbours and people close to the family stated that the woman had an argument with her husband the day before the incident.

The disagreement was reportedly over building a separate house for the children. The woman had expressed her wish for a better living space for her kids. She had two children the elder one from her previous marriage and the younger child with her current husband, whom he married as his second wife.

Locals say there had been tension in the household for some time mostly related to family issues and financial stress.

On Friday, the couple reportedly argued over the house construction plans. It is believed that the emotional strain following this argument may have pushed her into taking such a serious step.

The police arrived at the scene and have began the investigation. No formal charges have been filed yet.

The incident has left the local community in shock.