Hyderabad: Traffic Snarled In Several Areas Due to Heavy Rain

Hyderabad: Several areas in Hyderabad were inundated due to heavy rain on Thursday evening. Motorists faced trouble and traffic was disrupted as rainwater was stagnated on the roads. Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Film Nagar, Erragadda, Yusufguda, Ameerpet, Borabanda and Charminar. Power supply was also disrupted in several areas.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department issued a yellow warning for Telangana forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, strong surface winds and heavy rain on September 18 and 19, under the impact of a low-pressure area. Several low-lying areas were inundated in Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Heavy rain is likely to occur in Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddiept, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool districts. Yellow warning has been issued to all the above districts with winds ranging from 30-40 kmph expected to affect the places.





Heavy rain lashes Secunderabad

(Videos courtesy : Surrender Reddy,DC)#Telangana pic.twitter.com/QrXTnog92W — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 18, 2025





GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshi visited affected zones to oversee relief measures. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed all the departments, including police, HYDRAA, traffic, GHMC and energy, to coordinate relief operations and clear flooded roads. The CM urged citizens in low-lying areas to stay indoors.

On Wednesday night, a 26-year-old man drowned in a flooded railway underpass at Balkampet area following heavy rains, police said on Thursday. He was returning home on his scooter when he fell into the deep water at the railway-under-bridge and was unable to escape the strong current and drowned, a police official said. The body was subsequently recovered. Based on a complaint by his brother, a case was registered at S R Nagar Police Station. Heavy downpour on Wednesday night led to waterlogging and inundation in many parts of Hyderabad.























