Hyderabad traffic police register 1,099 drunken driving cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police booked as many as 1,099 cases against motorists including a woman for driving in an inebriated condition in twin cities.

These cases were booked during a drive against the drunken driving taken up from March 15 to 21 across Hyderabad. Of the total 1,099 cases, 961 cases were booked against two-wheeler riders while 39 against three-wheeler riders and 96 against car owners. Three cases were booked against heavy vehicle drivers, according to police.

The police said that 470 cases were registered against drivers aged between 21 and 30, while 331 cases against drivers aged between 31 and 40, and 193 cases against drivers aged around 41 and 50 years.

Fifty-seven cases were registered against drivers aged between 51 and 60, while 31 cases against those aged around 61 and above. One case was booked against a person aged below 18, while 16 cases against those aged between 18 and 20.

The BAC count of 300 and above was registered in 15 cases, while 251 and 300 BAC in 13, and 201 and 250 in 29 cases. The BAC count between 151 and 200 was registered in 95 cases, while 101 and 150 in 244 cases, and 51 and 100 in 477 cases. The BAC count between 30 and 50 was registered in 226 cases.