Hyderabad: Traffic police introduce heat wave measures

Hyderabad: With the summer heat intensifying, traffic police across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commisionrates are implementing special measures to protect personnel working long hours under the sun.

As part of these efforts, Hyderabad police have ordered 2,500 jute hats, which offer better ventilation than plastic ones.

Cyberababad joint CP (traffic) Dr Gajarao Bhupal said Cyberabad traffic police have already begun using them, with 1,000 hats distributed. Officers are also being provided with buttermilk, thermos bottles and shaded areas, along with a 10-minute break every hour based on traffic intensity.

Rachakonda traffic DCP II Malla Reddy highlighted the toll of extreme heat, leading to exhaustion and dehydration. “We are ensuring officers remain alert by advising them to work under umbrellas and avoid direct sunlight,” he said.

Meanwhile, fire officials have cautioned vehicle owners about the risk of fires due to extreme heat and poor maintenance. They advised regular servicing, checking coolant levels and avoiding prolonged parking under direct sunlight or in poorly maintained cellar areas. Electric vehicle owners were urged to use proper charging sockets and avoid overcharging to prevent battery fires. Carrying a fire extinguisher, officials said, could help contain small incidents before they escalate

Authorities are pressing for precautions to ensure police personnel and vehicle owners stay safe amid rising temperatures.