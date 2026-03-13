Hyderabad Traffic Police Give Traffic Advisory

Hyderabad: The city traffic police announced traffic diversions in view of the dismantling and reconstruction of the Hussainsagar surplus nala bridge at Arvindnagar near Ashoknagar from March 13. Officials said traffic congestion was expected on the stretch between Pillars 16 and 17 under the Nayani Narasimha Reddy steel bridge.

Police said all vehicles except two-wheelers from Street No. 9 in Himayatnagar towards Indira Park crossroads, and from RTC crossroads towards Indira Park crossroads, would be diverted at Ashoknagar crossroads via the Sub-Registrar office, Ashoknagar, Bakaram bridge, LIC Colony, Bandamaisamma crossroads and Dharna Chowk Marg.

Vehicles from Bakaram towards Indira Park crossroads would be diverted at Bakaram bridge, via LIC Colony, Bandamaisamma crossroads and Dharna Chowk Marg.

Commuters have been advised to plan travel in advance and follow updates on the Hyderabad traffic police’s social media platforms or contact their helpline 9010203626 for assistance.