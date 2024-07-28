Hyderabad Traffic Police Crack Down on Drunk Drivers, 2,483 Booked

Hyderabad: From July 12 till Friday, the Hyderabad traffic police have booked 2,483 motorists for driving drunk and chargesheeted 1,543. They were T presented before various courts which disposed of the cases.



A Hyderabad police statement said 158 drunk drivers had been sentenced to imprisonment for periods ranging from one to 15 days. Around 70 of them sentenced on Friday. The driving licences of 12 persons were suspended for three to six months by the RTO based on the orders of the magistrates. The courts also have imposed a fine of Rs 34,02,300 on the violators.

The police said 97 motorists had blood alcohol content (BAC) exceeding 200 mg/100 ml. of blood. The permissible BAC level is 30 mg/100ml.