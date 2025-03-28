 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad traffic curbs on Friday for Jummat-ul-Vida prayers

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 March 2025 1:00 AM IST

In connection with the Jummat-ul-Vida, last Friday of Ramzan, prayers at Macca Masjid, the main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi Chowk and Shalibanda would be closed traffic from 8 am hours to 4 pm on Friday, the Hyderabad police said.

Hyderabad traffic curbs on Friday for Jummat-ul-Vida prayers
x
In connection with the Jummat-ul-Vida, last Friday of Ramzan, prayers at Macca Masjid, the main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi Chowk and Shalibanda would be closed traffic from 8 am hours to 4 pm on Friday, the Hyderabad police said.

Hyderabad:In connection with the Jummat-ul-Vida, last Friday of Ramzan, prayers at Macca Masjid, the main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi Chowk and Shalibanda would be closed traffic from 8 am hours to 4 pm on Friday, the Hyderabad police said.

Traffic will be diverted at the following points:

South Zone:

Madina Junction: Traffic from the Nayapul towards Charminar will be diverted towards City College.

Himmatpura: Traffic from Nagulchintha / Shalibanda towards Charminar will be diverted towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Chowk Maidan Kaman: Traffic towards Charminar will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Moghalpura.

Motigalli: Traffic from Moosabowli towards Charminar will be diverted towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

Etebar Chowk: Traffic towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted towards Mandi Miralam or Bibi Bazaar.

Sher-e-Batil Kaman: Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court Road / Khilwath.

Lakkad Kote: Rraffic from APAT side will be diverted towards Old CP Office lane, Mandi Mirlam.

North Zone:

Subhash Road between Mahankali L&O PS and Old Ramgopalpet PS Junction on the MG road will be closed for traffic from 9 am to 1 pm. Traffic will be diverted Rocha Bazar towards Ranigunj and Paradise junction.

Traffic coming from Bata crossroads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali L&O PS towards the lane to the left and towards Lala temple.

Police requested commuters to follow the traffic updates on tgeir social media platform @ www.facebook.com/ HYDTP and X www.twitter.com/ HYDTP. In case of emergency, commuters could call the help line 9010203626 for assistance.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ramzan macca masjid charminar hyderabad traffic 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X