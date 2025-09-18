Hyderabad Traffic Cops Perform Cow’s Last Rites

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of social responsibility, Hyderabad traffic police officers performed the final rites to a cow carcass, which was removed from a busy road in Bowenpally. This act not only ensured smooth traffic flow but also respected religious sentiments.

Traffic sub-inspector Wesley and mobile officer constable T. Suresh, while on duty, spotted the dead cow lying at the centre point in Bowenpally. “They immediately regulated traffic to avoid inconvenience to the public and later performed the last rites at a safe place by burying the carcass,” G. Shankar Raju, ACP, traffic-I, north zone, told Deccan Chronicle.

The officers informed Cantonment officials, arranged a JCB with their help, and shifted the carcass to the Football Ground near Gandhi Community Hall dump yard in Trimulgherry, where it was buried. The expenses were borne by the officers themselves.

Senior police officials lauded the gesture, describing it as service beyond duty. The officers were felicitated by zonal heads for their initiative. “Such acts of dedication and sincerity set an example for others and reflect the commitment of Hyderabad traffic police towards public service and civic responsibility,” a senior officer said.