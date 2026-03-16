Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Two-Wheelers Restricted on Key Flyovers Tonight for 'Jaagne Ki Raat'

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad traffic police restricted two-wheelers from travelling on four flyovers in the city after 10 pm on the intervening night of March 16 and 17 in view of Shab-e-Qadar ‘Jaagne Ki Raat’ celebrations. Two-wheelers have been barred from Dr Manmohan Singh Express flyover (Zoo Park to Aramghar), Bahadurpura flyover (Devi Bagh to Zoo Park Gate No. 2), Chandrayangutta flyover (Nayara Petrol Pump, Hashamabad to Phoolbagh DLRL) and Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam flyover (Pisalbanda to Laxma Reddy Garden Function Hall).

The restrictions are aimed at ensuring road safety and preventing untoward incidents during the night. Commuters have been requested to take note of the restrictions and cooperate with the traffic police. For assistance, the public can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626.



