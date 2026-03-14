Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Restrictions Around LB Stadium For CM's Iftar Party on Sunday

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued traffic restrictions at the LB Stadium on Sunday in view of the Dawat-e-Iftar being hosted by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy between 5 pm and 10 pm. Police asked motorists to avoid the road at Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police junction, Basheerbagh, BJR statue circle, SBI Gunfoundry, AR Petrol Pump, KLK Building and Liberty.

Traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places, routes on need basis as below, police said: Traffic from AR Petrol Pump junction towards BJR statue will be diverted towards Nampally station. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR statue towards SBI, Abids and Nampally station road. Traffic from Sujatha School Lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted towards Nampally.

RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally station depending on the traffic situation.