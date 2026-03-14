Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Diversions In Yousufguda For Film Pre-Release Event On Sunday

HYDERABAD: Traffic diversions will be in place around Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy (KVBR) stadium in Yousufguda, on Sunday in view of the pre-release event of a Telugu film scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Traffic from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards KVBR stadium will be diverted at Krishnanagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony and Panjagutta. Vehicles from Maitrivanam Junction towards Jubilee Hills checkpost and Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti towards RBI Quarters and Krishnanagar junction.

Traffic from Maitrivanam Junction towards Borabanda bus stop will be diverted at Savera Function Hall via Krishnakanth Park, GTS Temple, Kalyannagar, Motinagar. Vehicles travelling from Borabanda bus stop towards Maitrivanam junction will be diverted at Prime Garden via Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, Kalyannagar junction, Umesh Chandra Statue U-turn.

Parking arrangements have been made at Janakammathota Parking and Metro Parking in Yousufguda for all vehicles, while Savera Function Hall and Mahamood Function Hall will be available for four-wheelers.