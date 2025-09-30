Hyderabad Tops Forgery and Cheating Cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad topped the list of forgery, cheating and fraud cases in 2023 compared to 16 major cities in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released on Monday.

As many as 4,090 cases related to Section 420 (cheating) read with Sections 465 (Forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act were booked with as many as 4,203 victims.

These cases were among the total 25,749 cases (IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL)) booked in Hyderabad registering 332.3 rate of cognizable crimes with a charge-sheeting rate of 67 per cent.

Hyderabad also topped the list of bank frauds and ATM theft cases registering 709 and 156 cases, respectively compared to 16 cities. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Surat.

Mumbai stands in second place with 2020 cases of forgery, cheating and fraud followed by Delhi with 1779 cases. Hyderabad also stood in first place in credit and debit card cases in 2023 compared to other cities. It registered 211 cases followed by Mumbai with 174 cases and Chennai with 169 cases.

With respect to bodily offences, Hyderabad registered only 94 cases registered under Section 302 of IPC. However, Delhi topped the list of murders with 503 cases followed by Bengaluru with 206 cases. Hyderabad registered 368 cases pertaining to deaths due to negligence related to road accidents. As many as 162 hit and run cases were registered in 2023 in the city, the NCRB said.

Referring to women related cases, Hyderabad registered 191 cases of sexual harassment and five cases of harassment at office or workplace. It recorded 592 kidnap cases including two kidnap for ransom cases. Around 173 rape cases were registered in the State capital, but no sedition cases were booked, the NCRB said, adding that 385 burglaries were registered in 2023.