Hyderabad To Unlock Industrial Lands for Mixed-Use Development

Hyderabad: The state government has approved the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP), a measure to convert aging industrial estates within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits into mixed-use zones. The policy aims to repurpose under-utilised industrial areas spread over in 9,292 acres at Balanagar, Kukatpally, Kattedan, Sanathnagar, Nacharam, Uppal and Jeedimetla which are now part of the city’s urban landscape.

The industries and commerce department, in its order, said Hyderabad’s rapid urbanisation had overtaken industrial parks established decades ago, rendering many units economically and environmentally unviable. The new policy provides a systematic framework to redevelop these sites for residential, commercial, institutional, recreational, and IT-ITES uses.

Under HILTP, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) will serve as the nodal agency, overseeing the conversion process through the TG-iPASS portal. Applicants will pay a one-time development impact fee — 30 per cent of the sub-registrar office (SRO) value for plots on roads under 80-feet wide and 50 per cent for those on wider roads.

The approval process, from scrutiny to sanction, will be completed within 14 days. The process mandates an initial payment of 20 per cent of the fee upon application. On receipt of online application, the TGIIC will conduct initial scrutiny within seven days.

The government expects the policy to generate significant non-tax revenue. A quarter of the collected fees will be earmarked for local infrastructure upgrades, while the rest will go to the state treasury. Officials describe the initiative as a strategic move to modernize Hyderabad’s urban core and optimize land use in a rapidly expanding metropolis.