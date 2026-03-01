Hyderabad To See A 25-minute Partial Lunar Eclipse On Tuesday

Hyderabad: The city will witness a partial lunar eclipse for 25 minutes on Tuesday. Over the city, the Moon will rise under eclipse at 6.22 pm which will end at 6.47 pm. Temples will remain closed after the morning Archana on March 3, while the festival of colours will be celebrated the day after on March 4.

The total duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours and 27 minutes, beginning at 3.20 pm and ending at 6.47 pm IST. The total eclipse will last only 58 minutes and 19 seconds. Only a part of it will be visible over the Telugu states.

The eclipse will be visible over northeast Asia, northwestern North America, and the central Pacific Ocean, seen rising over much of Asia and Australia and setting over North and South America.

Totality will be visible in India only from some parts of the northeastern region. The other regions of the country, including Hyderabad, where the moon rises later, could witness only a partial eclipse.

However, experts say watching the celestial event could be difficult as the moon will be closer to the horizon — less than 5° above the horizon — during the 25-minute window.

Mrunalinee Ramanja, scientific officer at Birla Planetarium, told Deccan Chronicle, “This totality is the actual Blood Moon phase of the eclipse — the moon will appear greyish at the eclipsed portion and rusty red on the rest of the lunar disk. But we will miss it from Hyderabad.”

“The eclipse will be in its final stages when the moon becomes visible in Hyderabad. To see it, we must be ready precisely at moonrise.”

According to Prof. D. Shanti Priya, head of the department of astronomy, Osmania University, this celestial event begins with the moon entering earth’s shadow in the afternoon and continues until about 6.47 pm.

The penumbral phase of the eclipse will end at 7.53 pm. During this phase, the faint shadow of earth falls on the moon, which could be seen on the edge of the earth’s natural satellite.

While astronomers and enthusiasts have lined up various observations for the day, temples have organised various traditional rituals during the day.

Srinivasa Sharma, a priest at Golden Temple in Manikonda, said, “The temples will be closed from 9 am on the day of the eclipse. Though Holika Dahan will take place on March 2, Holi will not be celebrated on March 3 because of the lunar eclipse, which is considered inauspicious. The festival, therefore, will be celebrated on Wednesday.”

Lunar Eclipse in Hyderabad

Partial lunar eclipse from 6.22 pm to 6.47 pm.

Penumbral phase, when the faint shadow of the Earth falls on the Moon, will be end at 7.53 pm

OU department of astronomy to organise a viewing based on weather conditions.